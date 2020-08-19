Development Team Lead (Java)

ENVIRONMENT: A Norwegian-based provider of cutting-edge tech for the online gambling industry seeks the expertise of a solutions-driven Development Team Lead with strong Java to lead a Scrum Dev team. You MUST have extensive Java development experience and have been a Team Lead in an Agile environment, preferably with experience in the online betting/casino market. Your tech toolset must include: Java 8, Spring Boot, SOAP/XML, JSON, Angular 2+, Kubernetes, PHP, Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea, etc. DUTIES: People – Line management of an Agile team of developers and QAs. Regular one to ones, career development, performance reviews. This includes training and mentorship of team members.

Perform the duties of a Scrum Master: Liaise with product management on the client side to gather project requirements. Ensure that the team has enough stories to work on each sprint; facilitate scrum ceremonies. Ensure that sprint work is carried out in a timely manner; remove impediments so that the team can work without interruptions.

Gather requirements regarding the infrastructure needs of the team and ensure that the team has the required hardware, software and skills development needed to be able to perform at an optimum level.

Continuously keep up to date with the latest technology trends and engage in research and development activities to ensure that the team is using the most recent and relevant tools for the job.

Attend to admin duties relating to the proper functioning of the team.

Update project tickets in Jira and ensure that confluence pages are regularly revised.

Process – Continuous improvement of the team processes, quality of deliverables and technical standards. This includes enforcing good coding and QA practices.

Delivery – Ensure the team is delivering excellent quality solutions, reporting progress and improving delivery if necessary.

Hands-on Delivery – A proportion of your time will be spent contributing to the team’s code base. REQUIREMENTS: MUST-HAVE Tech Stack – Java Version 8+

Spring Boot

SOAP/XML

JSON

Microservices

Kubernetes

Angular 2+

PHP

MySQL

Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea

GIT

Jira Additional – Facilitates meetings well, ensuring that all participants’ thoughts are considered.

Can communicate clearly to various levels, developers, managers and business stakeholders.

Proactively seeks out areas of inefficiency within the scope of the role, taking action to make continuous improvements. ATTRIBUTES: An empathetic servant leader who balances the need of their development team with the needs of the business.

A dependable person who delivers consistent quality.

A curious person who learns and improves their professional skills.

A lateral thinker who can solve problems using creative reasoning.

