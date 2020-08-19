Multicloud architecture from Genesys

Genesys has announced what is believes to be the industry’s first native multicloud architecture.

Genesys Engage customers can now more easily adopt cloud-delivered innovations, resulting in more personalised service that drives customer engagement and loyalty.

In addition, organisations can benefit from the ability to transition to the cloud while preserving existing technology investments and complying with rigorous data and security requirements.

The newly containerised architecture of Genesys Engage built using open standards enables Genesys Engage customers to select private or public cloud, on-premises or hybrid deployments with Genesys Cloud or third-party providers.

For example, with Genesys Engage, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles benefits from a single platform to support a diverse set of applications, cloud deployment models and vendors across their global enterprise.

In addition, the multicloud architecture makes it possible for organisations to run Genesys Engage in the private cloud of their choice, including leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

The multicloud approach also allows every Genesys Engage customer, both cloud and on-premises, to consume innovation with speed and ease regardless of their deployment model.

For instance, it enables organisations using Genesys Engage to access the artificial intelligence powered capabilities of Genesys Cloud, such as Predictive Engagement and Workforce Engagement Management, as a completely integrated solution.

In addition, cloud customers can decide how Genesys Engage is operated – independently, by Genesys or managed by a partner such as Accenture, Aria Solutions, Avtex, BT, Cognizant, ConvergeOne, Infosys, NTT LTD or Orange Business Services.

Further, organisations can move their software applications between different clouds or utilise multiple providers to address varying geographic needs and data sovereignty requirements.

Enterprises using Genesys Engage benefit from its open architecture, which enables them to avoid vendor lock-in. They can also easily extend their core contact Centre solution by integrating existing applications from many providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Nuance and Calabrio.

This offers organisations more options to support a range of solutions, including voice and chatbots, workforce engagement management, voice and speech recognition and more.

“For decades, businesses had to choose between a suite of applications from a single vendor or siloed best-of-breed systems, resulting in an administrative nightmare, high costs and inconsistent customer experiences,” Barry O’Sullivan, executive vice-president and GM for Genesys Multicloud Solution.

“With our multicloud architecture, we’re partnering with our customers to overcome this challenge. We’re giving enterprises the ultimate freedom to customise and future-proof their contact centre technology and infrastructure so they can deliver unique experiences for every customer.”