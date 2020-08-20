Africa Data Centres to source fibre optics in Africa

Africa Data Centres and Benya Cables are entering into a strategic supply agreement to secure continuous sourcing of critical fibre optic technology and equipment.

The agreement is for supply into seven of the biggest countries across Africa.

Benya Cables, based in Egypt, is a major fibre optic cable and equipment manufacturer.

Africa Data Centres is a pan-African data centre operator offering colocation and interconnection, with the continent’s largest network of carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facilities. It has a presence and footprint across the African continent in Johannesburg, Nairobi, Cape Town, Harare, and Kigali.

“We are very pleased with our supply agreement to Africa Data Centres who is supporting Benya Cables as an African manufacturer,” Ahmed Mekky, chairman and CEO of Benya Group. “This is the first transaction of its kind and it confirms that Benya and its subsidiaries are on track to becoming an Africa- and Middle East-leading digital transformation enabler.”

Benya’s choice for Egypt as its anchor market was due to its strategic geographic location, history, demographics, availability of know-how and qualified labor, and to support the Egyptian government’s 2030 Vision mandating a commitment to the advancement of the ICT industry.

“Our partnership with Benya Cables for optic fibre technologies and supply will further strengthen Africa Data Centres leadership in providing our customers with the highest level of connectivity and interconnection capacity in Africa,” says Stephane Duproz, CEO of Africa Data Centres.

In the last six months, Africa Data Centres has announced acquisition plans for Nigeria and Ghana to build a data facility serving those markets ,and concluded the acquisition of a new data centre facility in Samrand.

Benya Cables was founded in partnership between Benya and the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation with the strategic co-operation of Corning.