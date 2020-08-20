New president and group CEO for MTN

MTN Group has announced that its current group chief financial officer Ralph Mupita has been appointed as the new group president and CEO from 1 September 2020.

The current group CEO, Rob Shuter, will step down from his executive responsibilities on 31 August 2020 and will support Mupita as required until the end of his fixed-term contract early next year.

MTN Group chairman Mcebisi Jonas, on behalf of the board, states: “After a rigorous and extensive search process, the board and I are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the GCEO position.

“We want to thank Rob for his contribution to MTN Group and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Mupita comments: “Leading a business with MTN Group’s history, scale and socio-economic impact is a privilege and honour. I look forward to working with the group board and executive committee to driving growth and unlocking value for shareholders and broader stakeholders.”