Nutanix, Intel collaborate on Innovation Lab

Nutanix announced the launch of a joint innovation lab in collaboration with Intel.

The Nutanix-Intel Joint Innovation Lab will dedicate both products and engineering resources to the continued exploration, adoption and productisation of Intel’s latest innovations in compute, networking, and storage with the Nutanix software stack.

“At Nutanix, we have long understood the importance of creating synergies between technology market leaders. By launching this Innovation Lab with Intel, we are actively working on critical projects to better equip our customers and have already made progress in several priority areas,” says Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer at Nutanix.

“We are thrilled to have this innovation hub with Intel to cement our joint product leadership and look forward to a fruitful collaboration in the months to come.”

To accelerate joint innovations, Nutanix and Intel will establish physical labs – with both on-site and remote access – to enable and accelerate the adoption of new Intel Technologies on Nutanix architecture, leveraging tools and expertise to optimize joint solutions, and generating compelling proof-points for stronger marketing efforts by Nutanix and Intel.

“The Innovation Lab launch with Nutanix is an exciting foundation to integrate Intel’s latest and most innovative technology on the Nutanix stack,” says Jason Grebe, corporate vice-president of cloud and enterprise solutions group at Intel. “We’re looking forward to delivering continued product performance and agility for our customers with this collaboration.”