Quantitative Analyst (BI Developer)

Leading investment team seek a Quantitative Analyst to join their team. Must have SQL, VBA and BI development experience. Role forms part of a quantitative and risk team within an investment team, and seeks an experienced BI Developer software developer to assist and work with business on quantitative and modelling projects, risk management reporting and BI infrastructure support. Great role, working across teams offering broad exposure to the business area. Great team! Open, collaborative and inclusive internal culture! Mid to Senior level role – must have current relevant experience!Cape Town based role.EE role. This role is open to suitably qualified Employment Equity candidates aligned with our client’s employment equity requirements for this role.The role in a nutshell: responsible for the development and design of data infrastructure and efficiencies to minimise risk, and portfolio management processes, design and improve business processes, develop quantitative projects, relational databases, development of BI applications and front-end software. Ad hoc research and collaboration for new improved quantitative techniques as required. Additional info available on application.Qualification and experience required:

Minimum of a completed degree computer science / actuarial / financial mathematics/ information technology or similar, post graduate mathematical/computer science /data science an advantage

Minimum of 3 – 5 years in a quantitative role developing software solutions, or software development

Must have solid data implementation solutions, database design, query optimization, ETL dev in SQL environment

Experience developing MS Power Platform (PowerBI, PowerApps, Power Automate) ideal

C#, .NET, TFS & Agile development and advanced VBA

Must come from the financial services investments space, with good knowledge of the space, yield curves, rates, present values etc.

Highly analytical with exceptional mathematical skills

Machine learning algorithm implementation, in a financial application sought

Python and SSIS coding / development, an advantage

