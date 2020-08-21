Epson announces GOTS approval for UltraChrome DG inks

As consumers and brands become increasingly conscious of the origins of the clothing and fabrics they purchase, textile manufacturers need to be able to prove their eco credentials.

Epson is pleased to confirm that its Ultrachrome DG inks and cotton pre-treatment liquid have been approved by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Both are available as standard for Epson’s newly launched SC-F3000 direct-to-garment printer and are also used on the smaller SC-F2100 printer in the same range.

GOTS is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibres. The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognised requirements that ensure the organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labelling in order to provide credible assurance to the end consumer.

Textile processors and manufacturers are then enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification that is accepted in all major markets.

Epson considers the environmental impacts at every phase of the product lifecycle, from design and manufacturing to transport, usage and recycling.

Speaking of the approval, Vernon Mellors, business account manager at Epson South Africa, says: “With sustainability at the core of all our activities, it’s essential to us that we can enable our customers to be part of a socially responsible supply chain. The GOTS approval for our UltraChrome DG inks will allow our customers to sell their textiles in the safe knowledge that they are adhering to a globally recognised standard.”

The Epson SC-F3000 offers a low total cost of ownership (TCO) for mid/large garment production businesses and t-shirt suppliers and will be available through Epson Authorised LFP Partners in 2021.