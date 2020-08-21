Integration Architect (Development Lead)

Purpose Statement

To ensure that Capitec Bank has a consistent and well-designed application, data and platform integration architecture with specific focus on:

Inter-Application Interoperability.

Application-to-Platform Integration.

Platform-to-Infrastructure Integration.

Data Integration.

Availability and Reliability.

Capacity.

Application and Data Safety.

Efficiency of delivery.

Production Readiness and Operational Fit.

SDLC conformance of the above elements.

To ensure resolution of Last-Resort Problem Escalation for root cause analysis of difficult integration and operational problems.

To assist with more complex and larger scale application, data and integration architecture and design.

To plan and execute testing, debugging and tuning of integration implementations.

Experience

Min:

8 Years general programming

5 Years application and component design

2 Years general IT architecture

At least 3 projects where Lead role was performed

At least 3 projects where team was larger than 10 people

Ideal:

5 Years C++/C programming

2 Years Network Design

5 Years Network Protocol level analysis

2 Years Trainer

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

Basic knowledge of:

Network design

A working knowledge of:

Data Schema and Code Design with emphasis on integration

Key network performance design considerations

Windows System Internals

Linux System Internals

Cloud computing

Expert at creating:

Application architecture

Application design

Application integration

Data integration

Expert knowledge of:

Developing with mainstream Capitec development and scripting languages C# Java T-SQL Javascript

Developing with C/C++

Web service stadards

Object-oriented design and development

Solution profiling and tracing, including the use of telemetry data

Enterprise Application Integration Patterns usage and implementation

Cloud integration patterns

Data integration patterns and techniques

Application instrumentation techniques in order to enhance operational control and reporting

Ideal:

Expert knowledge of:

Other mainstream Capitec systems’ Technical Architecture

Cloud computing with the emphasis on integration

Dump analysis

The 7 layer OSI model

Network trace analysis for all 7 of the OSI model

Methods of securing APIs including but not limited to: Authentication and Authorization mechanisms, Transport and Message security

GOF design patterns usage and implementation

A working knowledge of:

Budgeting and procurement

Skills

Communications Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position