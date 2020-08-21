Integration Architect (Development Lead)

Purpose Statement
To ensure that Capitec Bank has a consistent and well-designed application, data and platform integration architecture with specific focus on:
- Inter-Application Interoperability.
- Application-to-Platform Integration.
- Platform-to-Infrastructure Integration.
- Data Integration.
- Availability and Reliability.
- Capacity.
- Application and Data Safety.
- Efficiency of delivery.
- Production Readiness and Operational Fit.
- SDLC conformance of the above elements.
- To ensure resolution of Last-Resort Problem Escalation for root cause analysis of difficult integration and operational problems.
- To assist with more complex and larger scale application, data and integration architecture and design.
- To plan and execute testing, debugging and tuning of integration implementations.
Experience
Min:
- 8 Years general programming
- 5 Years application and component design
- 2 Years general IT architecture
- At least 3 projects where Lead role was performed
- At least 3 projects where team was larger than 10 people
Ideal:
- 5 Years C++/C programming
- 2 Years Network Design
- 5 Years Network Protocol level analysis
- 2 Years Trainer
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
Basic knowledge of:
- Network design
A working knowledge of:
- Data Schema and Code Design with emphasis on integration
- Key network performance design considerations
- Windows System Internals
- Linux System Internals
- Cloud computing
Expert at creating:
- Application architecture
- Application design
- Application integration
- Data integration
Expert knowledge of:
- Developing with mainstream Capitec development and scripting languages
- C#
- Java
- T-SQL
- Javascript
- Developing with C/C++
- Web service stadards
- Object-oriented design and development
- Solution profiling and tracing, including the use of telemetry data
- Enterprise Application Integration Patterns usage and implementation
- Cloud integration patterns
- Data integration patterns and techniques
- Application instrumentation techniques in order to enhance operational control and reporting
Ideal:
Expert knowledge of:
- Other mainstream Capitec systems’ Technical Architecture
- Cloud computing with the emphasis on integration
- Dump analysis
- The 7 layer OSI model
- Network trace analysis for all 7 of the OSI model
- Methods of securing APIs including but not limited to: Authentication and Authorization mechanisms, Transport and Message security
- GOF design patterns usage and implementation
- A working knowledge of:
- Budgeting and procurement
Skills
- Communications Skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.