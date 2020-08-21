SAP Functional Consultant

Our client is a Retail Giant that is looking for a Functional Analyst in their III Band tier to evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and can configure the system.

The ideal Candidate should have at least 12-15 years SAP experience with 5+ years SAP Retail Domain experience as a Functional Analyst

The ideal candidate should have the following:

– At least 5 full implementations with a minimum of 1 being in a Retail environment

– Exposure to SAP FI and integration to Logistics modules.

– Basic exposure to SAP CCS solution (Now SAP Settlements Management)

– Strong SAP integration experience

– Exposure to SAP Logistics (SD and MM) specifically Pricing and interaction with FI, should have strong skills in:

a) Logistics Documents

b) SAP Logistics Pricing technique

c) Purchase Order processing (including Inter-Company processing – specifically billing)

d) PoS Billing processing

Highly Desirable:

– Experience in implementation of MAC and LIP would be an advantage

Apply now for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position