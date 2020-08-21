Senior Application Developer

Our client is a financial Giant situated in Gauteng who is looking for a C# Fullstack Developer to join their Big Data Engineering Sciences Team.

The Big Data Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service.

The successful candidate will have the below experience:

– Development and deployment of data applications

– Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries

– Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack

– Automation of application back-end workflows

– Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework

– Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications

– Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies

– Strong problem solving skills

– Strong programming skills

– Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent

– Worked on Big Data platforms like:

– Vanilla Hadoop,

– Cloudera or

– Hortonworks

– Preferred:

– Scala,

– Haskell,

– Clojure,

– Kotlin,

– Clean;

Preferred Experience with some of the following:

– Apache Hadoop,

– Spark,

– Hive,

– Pig,

– Oozie,

– ZooKeeper,

– MongoDB,

– CouchbaseDB,

– Impala,

– Kudu,

– Linux,

– Bash,

– Version control tools,

– Continuous integration tools

