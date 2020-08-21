Senior Application Developer

Our client is a financial Giant situated in Gauteng who is looking for a C# Fullstack Developer to join their Big Data Engineering Sciences Team.
The Big Data Developer serves as a development and support expert with responsibility for the design, development, automation, testing, support and administration of the Enterprise Infrastructure Big Data Service.
The successful candidate will have the below experience:
– Development and deployment of data applications
– Design & Implementation of infrastructure tooling and work on horizontal frameworks and libraries
– Creation of data ingestion pipelines between legacy data warehouses and the big data stack
– Automation of application back-end workflows
– Building and maintaining backend services created by multiple services framework
– Maintain and enhance applications backed by Big Data computation applications
– Be eager to learn new approaches and technologies
– Strong problem solving skills
– Strong programming skills
– Background in computer science, engineering, physics, mathematics or equivalent
– Worked on Big Data platforms like:
– Vanilla Hadoop,
– Cloudera or
– Hortonworks
– Preferred:
– Scala,
– Haskell,
– Clojure,
– Kotlin,
– Clean;
Preferred Experience with some of the following:
– Apache Hadoop,
– Spark,
– Hive,
– Pig,
– Oozie,
– ZooKeeper,
– MongoDB,
– CouchbaseDB,
– Impala,
– Kudu,
– Linux,
– Bash,
– Version control tools,
– Continuous integration tools
For more information on this amazing venture, apply now