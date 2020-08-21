Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

This company is at the forefront of all Microsoft technologies, while also exploring what other alternative there are fit for purpose with regards to projects involving marketing campaigns and much more. They pride themselves upon the tech they use as it is at the heart of everything they do. Basically, they love doing cool stuff with tech and getting paid for it!
What to expect working for this company:
- Personalised culture
- Taking ownership of projects and the full development life cycle
- Employee value
- Breakfast provided
- Performance incentives
- Flexi time to give you a good work life balance as well as 2 work from home days a week
- Financial benefits such as medical aid
- Drinks in the office on a Friday
What skills and competencies you need to work for this company:
- 7+ .Net experience
- 2+ .Net core experience ideally
- Azure cloud essential
- Angular essential
- Bootstrap, Jquery, JavaScript
- SQL server
- You must be able to work to short schedules, coding quickly and meeting deadlines
- You must be able to design solution from a list of requirements instead of a spec