Senior Solutions Architect

Our Client is a well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell, They are known throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

They are currently looking for a Solutions Architecture with SOLID Data Warehouse Architecture experience.

Minimum Qualification and Experience Required:

– 7-10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry

– 5 + yrs Working experience in data warehousing with at least 5 project lifecycles

– 5 + yrs Working experience with different ETL integration technologies (SSIS, Talend, SAP Data Services, etc.)

– 5 + yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development,

– testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

– 2 – 3 yrs Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects, and other members of the software development team.

– Architecture and design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

– S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

– Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture

– Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

– Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

– Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

– Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Learn more/Apply for this position