Senior Systems Analyst

We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you are open to contract opportunities and excited to get involved on a new project, please get in contact: (email address)Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: Cape TownLevel: Senior (10 years’ experience within complex delivery environments)6-month contract position

Direct the technical delivery team to ensure success throughout the SDLC

Produce software programs that satisfy the specifications

Testing of programs / artefacts

Deployment planning and execution

Data model/design documentation

Root cause analysis

Comfortable working within an Agile environment

Understanding of MS database technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

Understanding of UML

Knowledge of Impact Analysis Techniques

Knowledge on Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Learn more/Apply for this position