We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you are open to contract opportunities and excited to get involved on a new project, please get in contact: (email address)Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: Cape TownLevel: Senior (10 years’ experience within complex delivery environments)6-month contract position
- Direct the technical delivery team to ensure success throughout the SDLC
- Produce software programs that satisfy the specifications
- Testing of programs / artefacts
- Deployment planning and execution
- Data model/design documentation
- Root cause analysis
- Comfortable working within an Agile environment
- Understanding of MS database technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
- Understanding of UML
- Knowledge of Impact Analysis Techniques
- Knowledge on Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards