Senior Systems Analyst

Aug 21, 2020

We are looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to join our Cape Town based team. If you are open to contract opportunities and excited to get involved on a new project, please get in contact: (email address)Further details and requirements:Relevant IT QualificationLocation: Cape TownLevel: Senior (10 years’ experience within complex delivery environments)6-month contract position

  • Direct the technical delivery team to ensure success throughout the SDLC
  • Produce software programs that satisfy the specifications
  • Testing of programs / artefacts
  • Deployment planning and execution
  • Data model/design documentation
  • Root cause analysis
  • Comfortable working within an Agile environment
  • Understanding of MS database technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
  • Understanding of UML
  • Knowledge of Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Knowledge on Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Learn more/Apply for this position