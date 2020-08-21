Test Analyst – USSD, Mobile & WhatsApp

6 months initially
Datonomy is growing and we are seeking a Testing Analyst who can Test a variety of technologies including USSD, WhatsApp & Mobile technologies.
Requirements:
Relevant Qualifications
Minimum 4-5 years’ solid experience as a Testing Analyst. Not Negotiable
Web, iOS and Android Testing experience and knowledge is essential. Not Negotiable
Duties:
Testing every aspect of the existing customer pathways, across multiple channels and platforms, in order to help improve them.
Find, report, and verify issues on assigned projects (Across USSD and Whatsapp Channels) Not Negotiable
Own all or part of the testing effort on multiple projects simultaneously.
Have knowledge of the retail industry is beneficial
Please ensure your CV shows your experience and technologies when you submit your comprehensive CV.