Test Analyst – USSD, Mobile & WhatsApp

6 months initially

Datonomy is growing and we are seeking a Testing Analyst who can Test a variety of technologies including USSD, WhatsApp & Mobile technologies.

Requirements:

Relevant Qualifications

Minimum 4-5 years’ solid experience as a Testing Analyst. Not Negotiable

Web, iOS and Android Testing experience and knowledge is essential. Not Negotiable

Duties:

Testing every aspect of the existing customer pathways, across multiple channels and platforms, in order to help improve them.

Find, report, and verify issues on assigned projects (Across USSD and Whatsapp Channels) Not Negotiable

Own all or part of the testing effort on multiple projects simultaneously.

Have knowledge of the retail industry is beneficial

Please ensure your CV shows your experience and technologies when you submit your comprehensive CV.

