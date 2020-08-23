Senior Full Stack Developer – Cape Town

This company is at the forefront of all Microsoft technologies, while also exploring what other alternative there are fit for purpose with regards to projects involving marketing campaigns and much more. They pride themselves upon the tech they use as it is at the heart of everything they do. Basically, they love doing cool stuff with tech and getting paid for it!

What to expect working for this company:

Personalised culture

Taking ownership of projects and the full development life cycle

Employee value

Breakfast provided

Performance incentives

Flexi time to give you a good work life balance as well as 2 work from home days a week

Financial benefits such as medical aid

Drinks in the office on a Friday

What skills and competencies you need to work for this company:

7+ .Net experience

2+ .Net core experience ideally

Azure cloud essential

Angular essential

Bootstrap, Jquery, JavaScript

SQL server

You must be able to work to short schedules, coding quickly and meeting deadlines

You must be able to design solution from a list of requirements instead of a spec

