ENVIRONMENT:
A renowned Investment Firm seeks a highly autonomous, meticulous & proactive Full Stack Developer to join its team developing cutting-edge solutions and supporting existing systems within a challenging business environment. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering/Business Science or similar analytics or quantitative field, have 3+ years’ System Design experience having coded in .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript, be proficient with SQL Server or PostgreSQL, experience interacting with business users to understand requirements and knowledge of software engineering practices including code reviews, source control management & testing.
DUTIES:
-
Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to the firm’s standards and deadlines.
-
Participate in design and planning sessions.
-
Understand how our existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business.
-
Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
-
Testing and deployment of code changes.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
-
Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, Business Science or any other similar analytical or quantitative field. Strong academic performance will be an advantage.
Experience/Skills –
-
3+ Years’ experience in Systems Design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.
-
Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.
-
Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.
-
Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.
Advantageous –
-
Microservices.
-
Docker and Kubernetes.
-
Message queueing technologies (e.g. RabbitMQ).
-
Event driven architecture.
-
Cloud (preferably AWS).
ATTRIBUTES:
-
A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.
-
Attention to detail and quality.