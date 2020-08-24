Full Stack Developer

Aug 24, 2020

ENVIRONMENT:  

A renowned Investment Firm seeks a highly autonomous, meticulous & proactive Full Stack Developer to join its team developing cutting-edge solutions and supporting existing systems within a challenging business environment. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering/Business Science or similar analytics or quantitative field, have 3+ years’ System Design experience having coded in .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript, be proficient with SQL Server or PostgreSQL, experience interacting with business users to understand requirements and knowledge of software engineering practices including code reviews, source control management & testing. 

 

DUTIES: 

  • Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to the firm’s standards and deadlines. 

  • Participate in design and planning sessions. 

  • Understand how our existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business. 

  • Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members. 

  • Testing and deployment of code changes. 

 

REQUIREMENTS:  

Qualifications – 

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, Business Science or any other similar analytical or quantitative field. Strong academic performance will be an advantage. 

 

Experience/Skills – 

  • 3+ Years’ experience in Systems Design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript. 

  • Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL. 

  • Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing. 

  • Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes. 

 

Advantageous – 

  • Microservices. 

  • Docker and Kubernetes. 

  • Message queueing technologies (e.g. RabbitMQ). 

  • Event driven architecture. 

  • Cloud (preferably AWS). 

 

ATTRIBUTES: 

  • A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere. 

  • Attention to detail and quality. 

