Java Support Programmer

Our client based in beautiful Somerset West is looking for a Java to join their large and established team to develop functionality for a JEE (J2EE) based product. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web servicesResponsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server

Create and execute qualification tests.

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science and/or At least 3 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Java essential

Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow/provide mentorship

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Git)

Experience of the following technologies: JEE (J2EE) server side technologies Java 6 and above Spring framework (preferably Spring 4) JPA /Hibernate Experience with an application server (Oracle Weblogic – preferable) Build tools(i.e. Maven, Grunt) SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL) Java script framework(Angular) Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5 REST/SOAP

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases

Nice to have:

Knowledge and/or experience of the following would be a plus: Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL Groovy Continuous integration (Hudson, Bamboo or Jenkins) Bower Jasmine Karma Protractor SoapUI Integration experience (Web services, JMS ) JAXB and XML Schema Docker Use of a UML tool for documentation



Personal Profile:

Technologist that has a passion for learning and understanding the broader technical and implementation approached in the software development domain.

Ability to switch between big picture thinking and discussing/defining details at a deeper technical level.

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Strong attention to detail

Finisher

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

