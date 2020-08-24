Q2 tech industry M&A deals hit $65,23bn

Total technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2020 worth $65,23-billionbn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 27,2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 11,3% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $73,54-billion.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $28,52-billion. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $19,83-billion.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q2 2020 was the US with 395 deals, followed by China with 91 and the UK with 84.

In 2020, as of the end of Q2 2020, technology M&A deals worth $116,9-billion were announced globally, marking a decrease of 36,5% year on year.

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 58,7% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $38,26-billion, against the overall value of $65,23-billion recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

* The merger of O2 Holding and Virgin Media for $18,82-billion;

* The $9,39-billion merger of GCI Liberty and Liberty Broadband Corporation;

* Facebook’s $5,7-billion acquisition of Jio Platforms;

* The $2,5-billion acquisition of Navihealth by OptumHealth; and

* Zynga’s acquisition of Peak Oyun Yazilim ve Pazarlama for $1,85-billion.