Seacom’s Ramdhani steps down

Seacom’s chief strategy officer 2009 Suveer Ramdhani, who has been with the company since its inception and was involved in its initial launch in 2009, has resigned.

During his tenure with Seacom, Ramdhani initially oversaw the company’s product development before assuming his current role as chief strategy officer, where he has been responsible for overseeing strategy, market development, and merger and acquisition activity for the past six years.

He recently concluded the acquisition of FibreCo Telecommunications, which has positioned Seacom to operate a network that runs along South Africa’s highest-traffic transmission routes and links all major South African cities to the company’s submarine cable assets. He was also fundamental to Seacom’s fundraising efforts over the years.

Ramdhani had a founding role in the Seacom project and was responsible for the development of the business strategy of the cable system.

In addition, he and his team raised 50% of the equity required for the Seacom project and completed significant off-take agreements with customers.

Brian Herlihy, founder, shareholder and chairperson of Seacom’s investment and strategy subcommittee, tanks Ramdhani for his contributions through the years and wishes him the very best with his future endeavours.

“Suveer has been a cornerstone of our business, driving growth strategies for new products and services, new markets and transformative acquisitions. His efforts have led Seacom from a project into a diversified and sustainable telco.”

Ramdhani comments: “I am sincerely grateful to Seacom’s shareholders, staff and customers for these many exciting years in which we, together, drove increased access to broadband Internet in Africa. The social benefit from our efforts has made the years at SEACOM more than worthwhile.”