Senior Solutions Architect

Our Client is an well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell are currently looking for a SAP Finance Solutions Architect to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

The Successful applicant would be a recognized authority in financial management and accounting solutions, covering financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial close, etc., the finance solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for financial solutions and creates high quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of general finance solutions including S/4 Hana and technical knowledge of SAP ERP architectures as applicable to the Retail business domain is essential.

Minimum Qualification Required: Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Minimum Years of Experience:

– 7 -10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry

– 5 – 10 years Working experience in SAP with at least 5 project lifecycles

– 5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

– 5+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.

– 2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

– 2 -3 years’ Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture.

Skills Required- Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.) desirable

– S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

– Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture

– Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

– Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills

– Understanding of SAP Financial applications: SAP Finance,

– Controlling; S/4 HANA; SAP HANA; SAP BPC; GRC (Group Risk and Compliance)

– Understanding of financial solutions in a non-SAP environment.

