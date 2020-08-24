Senior SQL DBA

Our client is an international organisation with an office based in Cape Town! They are continuously looking to expand their teams and you will have the opportunity to develop your skills and use the latest technologies on a variety of projects!
Role & Responsibilities
- Maintain systems
- Backups & Trouble shooting
- SQL Development
- Updates and Applications
Skills & Qualifications
- MS SQL
- T-SQL
- Strong DBA Experience
Benefits
- 15 days leave
- Work with cutting edge technologies
- Medical
- Pension
- Work from home
- Flexible hours
