UX Designer

My client is looking for a SNR UX Designer to be a champion within the business and take lead on all things User Experience related

The ideal candidate will play a critical role in creating and shaping digital solutions for our customers as well as our internal teams, as part of the continued growth of our ecommerce channel and digital transformation within the business.

Lead UX projects working closely with the Product Owners to define and drive user requirements and solve complex problems

Design mockups, wireframes, user flows, prototypes, and other UX artifacts for web, mobile and tablet

Work closely with the UI Designer & Frontend Team to deliver & review frontend interfaces

Conduct video and analytics analysis and identify challenges impacting conversion & UX

Conduct formal and informal user testing and interviews based on the needs of the project

Document UX guidelines in the UX and UI Style Guide, working closely with the UI designer

Champion UX within the Agile planning process, and ensure that the best solutions are delivered, even in the face of technical constraints

Stay up-to-date with the latest digital and mobile design best practices and UX trends as well as educate others within the business on the benefits of UX

