C# Developer (NodeJS)

ENVIRONMENT:
If you live to code, then a global Dev House in the sphere of online gaming, wants your passion for all things tech to join their team as their next C# Developer with strong NodeJS. Working in an agile environment, you will be involved in stand-ups, sprints, code reviews, testing & releasing new features. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Software Engineering or similar, at least 5+ years coding experience having developed websites for both mobile & desktop and your tech toolset should include: C# with the ability to write reusable C# libraries, NodeJS, .Net Core, Net Framework, RESTful APIs, JavaScript, SQL Server, React & Object Oriented Programming. Examples of work donewith timelines; requirements & how solutions were met must be presented.
DUTIES:
-
Work in an agile environment with stand-ups, sprints, and planning meetings.
-
Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes and bugs.
-
Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.
-
Code reviews.
-
Deliver stable code.
-
Maintain existing code base, and if need be creating documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.
-
Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
-
Degree or Diploma in Computer Science / Software Engineering or equivalent.
Experience/Skills –
-
Minimum of 5+ years developing code.
-
Experience developing websites for mobile and desktop.
-
Ability to acquire new skills and programming languages.
-
Proficient in spoken and written English.
-
Applicant must have examples of work done, including timelines, requirements and how the solutions were met.
-
Experience/Solid Understanding in the following:
-
C#
-
.Net Core
-
.Net Framework
-
RESTful APIs
-
Skill for writing reusable C# libraries
-
JavaScript – Node.JS
-
React (or other modern