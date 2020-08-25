Database Administrator

Are you the Marie Kondo of databases?

Is this you?

When data needs to be consolidated and a master file needs protection, you’re the go to person. You’re able to create order from chaos and are both administratively and technically skilled.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be the master of the database. From the start, you will use your skills to consolidate all company data and create a master file that no one gets to without going through you. You will be responsible for the ERP Data migration from Omni to NetSuite. The opportunity to start something new within the organisation and make a mark that will last forever.

Where you’ll be doing it

A leading renewable energy organization that is fast-paced, continuously growing and focused on the development of their team.

What you’ll need

Experience within a data-focused role, preferrable with a background in data migration and consolidation. Past exposure to managing and backing up a master file is essential as well as strong Excel and admin skills.

What you’ll get

The opportunity to work for a company that has experienced year on year growth and is developing with the times. The ability to grow within the organisation as well as a competitive market salary and fantastic work culture.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Kayley Gordon or send your CV to (email address).

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

