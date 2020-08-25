Full-Stack Web Developer

Are you a web Developer skilled in Full Stack? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Full-Stack Web Developer to join their Wynberg based team.

Requirements:

– 4+ years’ experience in Software Development.

– Skilled in PHP/Python, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and MySQL.

– Experienced in frameworks JQuery, Angular 1/2, VueJS, Laravel

– Experience in Cloud Services such as AWS, Google, and Azure is advantageous.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact the IT team on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

