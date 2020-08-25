Intermediate VB.Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Supply Chain & Logistics Provider seeks a self-driven & highly skilled Intermediate VB.Net Developer to join its tightknit Dev team to help deliver cutting-edge solutions that will fit business’ needs. You will write both functional and technical specifications, implement & test solutions while providing ongoing support. You will require at least 3 years’ VB.Net specifically .Net 4.6 & ADO.Net, C#, 2 years’ Xamarin, SQL Server 2016, T-SQL, Crystal Reporting, TFS. Any K2, ASP.Net Web Forms, Java (Android) & BizTalk will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Work closely with internal and external customers, business analysts, and team members to understand business requirements that drive the analysis and design of complex and quality technical solutions.

Handle change requests and provide efficient solutions.

Analyse business requirements and transform them into functional and technical designs.

Implement the design to develop and test the functional requirements.

Source code maintenance.

Due to the nature of the development projects, you will work in an environment requiring small and frequent functional releases.

Interact with development team to understand the business requirements.

Prioritise tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience in coding and testing.

3-4 Years of VB.Net or C# – understanding of the .Net framework (.Net 4.6), and experience with ADO.Net.

2 Years of Xamarin Mobile Development.

MS SQL Server – Must be proficient at writing T-SQL Queries, Views, Stored Procedures, Triggers.

Crystal Reporting.

Team Foundation Server- Source Control.

Debugging and troubleshooting skills.

Advantageous –

Web experience (ASP.Net Web Forms).

Java (Android) experience.

K2 Workflow and SmartForms.

BizTalk.

ATTRIBUTES:

A genuine interest and passion for software development.

