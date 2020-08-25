ENVIRONMENT:
A dynamic Supply Chain & Logistics Provider seeks a self-driven & highly skilled Intermediate VB.Net Developer to join its tightknit Dev team to help deliver cutting-edge solutions that will fit business’ needs. You will write both functional and technical specifications, implement & test solutions while providing ongoing support. You will require at least 3 years’ VB.Net specifically .Net 4.6 & ADO.Net, C#, 2 years’ Xamarin, SQL Server 2016, T-SQL, Crystal Reporting, TFS. Any K2, ASP.Net Web Forms, Java (Android) & BizTalk will prove beneficial.
DUTIES:
-
Work closely with internal and external customers, business analysts, and team members to understand business requirements that drive the analysis and design of complex and quality technical solutions.
-
Handle change requests and provide efficient solutions.
-
Analyse business requirements and transform them into functional and technical designs.
-
Implement the design to develop and test the functional requirements.
-
Source code maintenance.
-
Due to the nature of the development projects, you will work in an environment requiring small and frequent functional releases.
-
Interact with development team to understand the business requirements.
-
Prioritise tasks.
REQUIREMENTS:
-
Experience in coding and testing.
-
3-4 Years of VB.Net or C# – understanding of the .Net framework (.Net 4.6), and experience with ADO.Net.
-
2 Years of Xamarin Mobile Development.
-
MS SQL Server – Must be proficient at writing T-SQL Queries, Views, Stored Procedures, Triggers.
-
Crystal Reporting.
-
Team Foundation Server- Source Control.
-
Debugging and troubleshooting skills.
Advantageous –
-
Web experience (ASP.Net Web Forms).
-
Java (Android) experience.
-
K2 Workflow and SmartForms.
-
BizTalk.
ATTRIBUTES:
-
A genuine interest and passion for software development.