Intermediate VB.Net Developer

Aug 25, 2020

ENVIRONMENT:  

A dynamic Supply Chain & Logistics Provider seeks a self-driven & highly skilled Intermediate VB.Net Developer to join its tightknit Dev team to help deliver cutting-edge solutions that will fit business’ needs. You will write both functional and technical specifications, implement & test solutions while providing ongoing support. You will require at least 3 years’ VB.Net specifically .Net 4.6 & ADO.Net, C#, 2 years’ Xamarin, SQL Server 2016, T-SQL, Crystal Reporting, TFS. Any K2, ASP.Net Web Forms, Java (Android) & BizTalk will prove beneficial. 

 

DUTIES: 

  • Work closely with internal and external customers, business analysts, and team members to understand business requirements that drive the analysis and design of complex and quality technical solutions. 

  • Handle change requests and provide efficient solutions. 

  • Analyse business requirements and transform them into functional and technical designs. 

  • Implement the design to develop and test the functional requirements. 

  • Source code maintenance. 

  • Due to the nature of the development projects, you will work in an environment requiring small and frequent functional releases. 

  • Interact with development team to understand the business requirements. 

  • Prioritise tasks. 

 

REQUIREMENTS:  

  • Experience in coding and testing. 

  • 3-4 Years of VB.Net or C# – understanding of the .Net framework (.Net 4.6), and experience with ADO.Net. 

  • 2 Years of Xamarin Mobile Development. 

  • MS SQL Server – Must be proficient at writing T-SQL Queries, Views, Stored Procedures, Triggers. 

  • Crystal Reporting. 

  • Team Foundation Server- Source Control. 

  • Debugging and troubleshooting skills. 

 

Advantageous – 

  • Web experience (ASP.Net Web Forms). 

  • Java (Android) experience. 

  • K2 Workflow and SmartForms. 

  • BizTalk. 

 

ATTRIBUTES: 

  • A genuine interest and passion for software development. 

