IT Helpdesk Support Technician

An exciting opportunity has just opened within our Help Desk. We’re looking for an awesome IT Support Technician to fill the role at our Head Office (situated in Parklands).

What does a Help Desk Support Technician at Spinnaker Software do?

Provide assistance to Arch users on queries logged within the given SLA. These queries can range from Hardware, Arch Retail software all the way to 3rd party services. The technician uses MS SQL to investigate more complex queries. If queries are not resolved it’s escalated to our Technical department or relevant branch.

Good candidates will have;

– Min A+ and N+ certification

– 2 – 3 years’ experience in a similar role (Helpdesk Technician)

– Proven ability to Troubleshoot

– Excellent understanding of the English language

*Candidates who do not meet the min requirements will be disqualified.

Awesome candidates might have a few extras!

– Bilingualism (English and another language)

– Accounting knowledge

– Analytical thinker

– Customer Orientated

– Ability to juggle tasks

– Thrive in pressure driven environment

Things you might want to know.

Shift work (weekend days included) and overtime (when required) is a non-negotiable in this role. This is an everchanging environment where you are surrounded by many different people who deal with a large variety of queries daily, the growth and learning opportunities are promising! There is a possibility of working from home from time to time.

Kindly ensure that details provided on CVs are correct and up to date.

