ENVIRONMENT:
An innovative Software House in Durbanville wants your talented coding skills to become as their next Mid-Senior Full Stack C# Developer. Your core role will entail designing & maintaining a suite of enterprise applications supporting customers in various industries. You will require strong Integration Development experience, SQL, C#, T-SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Git, Bootstrap, jQuery, Angular/React/Vue.js, NHibernate and Spring.NET.
REQUIREMENTS:
Must-Haves –
-
C#
-
Microsoft SQL Server
-
T-SQL
-
JavaScript
-
HTML
-
CSS
Additional –
-
Git
-
Bootstrap
-
jQuery
-
Angular / React / Vue.js
-
NHibernate
-
Spring.NET
Nice-to-haves –
-
Agile
-
DevOps
-
Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery
-
Knowledge of SOLID principles
-
Design Patterns
-
Entity Framework
-
Power BI
ATTRIBUTES:
-
Works well in a diverse team.
-
Logical, lateral & analytical thinker.
-
Problem solving.
-
Good verbal and written communication skills
-
Takes responsibility and sees jobs through to completion.