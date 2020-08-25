Mid – Senior Full-Stack C# Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative Software House in Durbanville wants your talented coding skills to become as their next Mid-Senior Full Stack C# Developer. Your core role will entail designing & maintaining a suite of enterprise applications supporting customers in various industries. You will require strong Integration Development experience, SQL, C#, T-SQL, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Git, Bootstrap, jQuery, Angular/React/Vue.js, NHibernate and Spring.NET.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must-Haves –

C#

Microsoft SQL Server

T-SQL

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

Additional –

Git

Bootstrap

jQuery

Angular / React / Vue.js

NHibernate

Spring.NET

Nice-to-haves –

Agile

DevOps

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery

Knowledge of SOLID principles

Design Patterns

Entity Framework

Power BI

ATTRIBUTES:

Works well in a diverse team.

Logical, lateral & analytical thinker.

Problem solving.

Good verbal and written communication skills

Takes responsibility and sees jobs through to completion.

