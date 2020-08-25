Senior C# Developer

Are you a Senior Developer skilled in C#? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Senior C# Developer to join their Cape Town based team.

Requirements:

– 5+ years’ experience in Software Development.

– Skilled in Back-end and Front-end development: Microsoft Development Stack

– C#, ASP.Net, MS SQL, SSRS, SSAS, IIS, Microsoft Azure Services, Power BI and SharePoint

– Skilled in web technologies: HTML, CSS, JavaScript, NodeJS, ReactJS and React Native

– Knowledge of System Architecture and SOA.

– Previous experience in BI Systems: Power BI, SSRS, SSAS.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact the IT team on (contact number) or visit our website www.tumaini.co.za

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

