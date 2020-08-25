SharePoint Web & Content Manager

Cape Town based Financial Services concern requires a SharePoint Web & Content Manager to lead and manage a team of specialists, providing collaboration solutions based on Office 365 technologies. This role will include strategic technical direction, innovative new ideas & capabilities relating to Office 365 technologies, including the design, development, administration, support and maintenance of SharePoint sites, Teams, OneDrive for Business, Yammer & other PowerApps, the relevant Office 365 portals and various other applications based on these technologies. You will work closely with specialists in Directory Services (Azure Active Directory and on-premise Active Directory), Messaging Specialists, End User and Collaboration Architects and will be jointly responsible for advancing collaboration solutions for the company.

Minimum requirements/ Experience

-Completed Matric + Degree

-SharePoint Certification or Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate Office 365

– Other Certifications can include Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, MS Teams, OneDrive for Business, Yammer

-Certifications in PowerApps, Power Automate, Forms

-Certifications in Microsoft Security products, including the EMS suite, AAD, ATP, AIP

-5+ years’ exp developing websites and applications in Office 365/SharePoint, .NET/Azure, PowerShell, & SQL, SharePoint Designer & UI development to deliver business solutions

-2+ years’ intermediate-level experience with AD is required, including integration and access control

-1+ years’ exp administering & configuring Microsoft Teams is required

-Knowledge and experience in developing apps using Power Apps, Power Automate, Forms Pro

-Familiarity with database platforms (especially MS SQL Server) and reporting tools is a plus

-DevOps and agile process experience is a plus

-Knowledge of and experience in managing budgets, expenses and income models

