Software Development Engineer

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for working within the ICT development team to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and proven track record of delivery. Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role

Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines

Contribute and adhere to coding standards, best practices, and procedures

Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required

Participate in team knowledge management and make recommendations for continuous improvement of SDLC

Willing to try new things and embrace open source technologies

Assist and mentor junior members within the team

A little about who you are

3-year diploma or degree with Information Technology being the core subject

Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework)

Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API’s and related services

Working experience with the following technologies/tools Front end JS framework experience (Angular 2+, Bootstrap, React etc.). .Net Core, MySql, RabbitMQ Git

Experience with Continuous Integration and Deployment workflows

Assist in requirements identification and in producing specifications

Excellent practical knowledge of OOP concepts and SOLID principles

Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation

