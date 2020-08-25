Software Development Engineer

The ideal candidate for this role will be responsible for working within the ICT development team to deliver enhancements, new initiatives and resolve live issues with a full understanding of the standard system development life cycle (define, build, test) and proven track record of delivery. Here’s what you can expect to be doing in the role
- Deliver solutions according to the agreed project timelines
- Contribute and adhere to coding standards, best practices, and procedures
- Ensure accurate scoping and allocation of time for development required
- Participate in team knowledge management and make recommendations for continuous improvement of SDLC
- Willing to try new things and embrace open source technologies
- Assist and mentor junior members within the team
A little about who you are
- 3-year diploma or degree with Information Technology being the core subject
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework)
- Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.
- Design, develop, and deliver new features using RESTful API’s and related services
- Working experience with the following technologies/tools
- Front end JS framework experience (Angular 2+, Bootstrap, React etc.).
- .Net Core, MySql, RabbitMQ
- Git
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Deployment workflows
- Assist in requirements identification and in producing specifications
- Excellent practical knowledge of OOP concepts and SOLID principles
- Support the creation and maintenance of technical documentation