Solutions Architect (.Net)

Our client is looking for a skilled Solution Architect to join their consulting team of technology experts.

The Solution Architect will work independently and as part of a team in an Agile project environment.

Key responsibilities

– Provide feasible technical and non-technical solutions for requirements presented by Business, as well as any technical solutions required in the application to either enhance or ensure the application is solid

– Drive and ensure that the relevant organizational and team processes are followed

– Help define technical processes and standards

– Provide support to Systems Analysts, BAs, Testers and Developers through analysis, design and implementation

– Develop software and implement enhancements as part of a team

– Keeping up to date with new technologies, trends and where applicable the introduction of these to your team(s) and/or organisation as a whole

– Act as a bridge between Business, External Teams and your team; the SA (Solution Architect) will assume responsibility for continued solution alignment throughout the project lifecycles

– Help drive delivery and ensure that the relevant processes are adhered to

– Drive continuous improvements (both technical and non-technical)

– Interact with clients, account and project management relating to:

– Systems/Project design sessions (input on different options, architectural considerations, technology stack, etc.)

– Project/Solution feasibility, initial scoping (estimations), potential resource requirements

– Technical solutions/systems/product roadmaps

Company Information

A vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.

The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms.

Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

RequirementsQualifications

– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

– Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

– 8+ years hands on development experience

– Solid understanding of

– the SDLC within an Agile environment

– Application design & architecture (patterns, best practices, technologies, n-tier and microservices)

– OO design principles (SOLID)

– Source Control (preferably GIT)

– Continuous Integration & Delivery Practices

– Integration Patterns and Technologies and Standards (SOAP, REST)

– Knowledge of Cloud Platforms (i.e AWS or AZURE)

Advantageous:

– SCRUM, KANBAN

– ArchiMate, TOGAF

– AWS, AZURE, GCP

– Docker / Kubernetes / Openshift

– Cloud Certification (AWS)

– Exposure to financial services industry preferable

Attributes

– Good communication with clients/operational managers – listening and providing answers

– Strong problem solving skills

– Ability to build good relationships with clients/operational managers and colleagues

– Ability to gather and assimilate information

– Up to date knowledge of technical applications

– Good knowledge of quality standards, legislation and best practice

– Ability to be adaptable and prioritise accordingly

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Ability to think ahead and anticipate problems, issues and solutions

– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

– Analytical as well as strong development skills

– Delivery focused

– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

– Responsive to change

Learn more/Apply for this position