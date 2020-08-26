Delay in NSFAS students’ laptops questioned

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology, Philly Mapulane, has expressed concerns over the delays in the procurement of the laptops for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) qualifying students.

It is now four months since Minister Blade Nzimande announced that government will procure laptops for all NSFAS qualifying students in universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges as part of government’s strategy to facilitate multi-modal remote learning and teaching methodologies in order to save the 2020 academic year as a result of the country being placed under lockdown.

These laptops have not yet been delivered due to delays in the finalisation of the procurement processes by NSFAS.

A statement from portfolio committee expresses concern at allegations brought to the committee about interference with the procurement processes. According to these reports, “attempts are being made to manipulate the procurement process, and to finally get it aborted because certain service providers are not recommended following supply chain management processes of NSFAS”.

The committee aims to follow up these allegations with administrator of NSFAS, Dr Randall Carolisen.

“We would like to appeal to Dr Carolisen not to allow any undue interference with the supply chain management processes of NFSAS, and to speedily conclude this process of the procurement of the laptops so that students from poor and working class families can be able study and be taught remotely. The country cannot afford another Covid-19 procurement scandal,” says Mapulane