ENVIRONMENT: Our client, based in the heart of Cape Town’s CBD, is seeking a forward-thinking and solutions-driven Full Stack Developer (JavaScript CSS) to join its team. Your core role will be to maintain and develop new in-house applications and solutions while making necessary changes and improvement to enterprise solutions with an emphasis on front end changes. You will require at least 4+ years’ experience in a similar role with proof of work, JavaScript, CSS, Responsive Design; 3+ years’ PHP & MySQL and Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, SOLID Object-Oriented Programming, Laravel, RESTful Services and strong Front-End experience. REQUIREMENTS: 4+ Years’ –

Solid work experience with examples.

JavaScript (with and without frameworks).

CSS and Responsive Design. 3+ Years’ PHP & MySQL development.

Adobe Photoshop / Illustrator.

Proficient in SOLID Object Orientated Programming.

Coding MVC frameworks, preferably Laravel.

Strong Front End experience.

In depth knowledge of implementing and integrating with RESTful Services.

Secure coding practices.

Maintaining enterprise solutions and software.

Working in an agile environment. Tech Stack – PHP (Laravel Framework)

MySQL

VueJs & VueX

Less & Sass, CSS

Tailwind CSS & Bootstrap 4

Git

Jira

Docker

AWS (ECS & Elastic Beanstalk, Code Pipeline)

Linux (Ubuntu & CentOS)

Terraform Advantageous – Experience with Penetration testing and security

CI/CD experience

Terraform

AWS (ECS & Elastic Beanstalk)

Python

Team Player.

Good Communication skills.

Good Communication skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.