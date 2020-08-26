Functional Analyst – SAP Retail

We are looking for a SAP Retail guru who has solid experience within the supply chain or retail industry to evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the system.

Job Objectives

1. Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

2. Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

3. Prepare test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing.

4. To oversee the development of ABAP programs and functions as requested by business in accordance with the company standards

5. To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

Qualifications

IT related degree/diploma

Experience

12-15 years SAP experience

5+ years SAP Retail Domain experience

At least 5 full implementations with a minimum of 1 being in a Retail environment

Exposure to SAP FI and integration to Logistics modules.

Basic exposure to SAP CCS solution (Now SAP Settlements Management)

Strong SAP integration experience

Exposure to SAP Logistics (SD and MM) specifically Pricing and interaction with FI, should have strong skills in:

Logistics Documents



SAP Logistics Pricing technique



Purchase Order processing (including Inter-Company processing – specifically billing)



PoS Billing processing

Highly Desirable:

Experience in implementation of MAC and LIP would be an advantage.

Knowledge and Skills

SAP – Retail Domain

Creating and changing Functional specifications

Logistics Documents

SAP Logistics Pricing technique Purchase Order processing (including Inter-Company processing – specifically billing)

PoS Billing processing

Learn more/Apply for this position