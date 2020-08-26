Netcash partners with Zapper, SnapScan

Netcash has added QR payments from Zapper and SnapScan to the payment methods supported on its Pay Now Online Payment Gateway, Pay Now Invoice billing platform and Pay Now Request alerts.

Netcash merchants can generate a QR code on an email or paper invoice generated from various accounting and billing software that integrates directly with the Pay Now Invoice.

Users will be able to settle the bill by scanning the QR code from their smartphone and the payments will be reconciled automatically with the accounting software.

Netcash already integrates with several leading accounting and ERP solutions.

Merchants can also generate a QR code on their smartphone and show it to their customers for instant on-the-spot payment. QR codes are supported in the Pay Now Online Payment Gateway and in Pay Now Request, an email or SMS service that merchants use to alert customers to outstanding payments.

“Our goal at Netcash is to make it more convenient for customers to pay businesses, so that our merchants can get paid faster and with less hassle,” says Charles Pittaway, MD of Netcash. “Adding Zapper and SnapScan to the QR code payment services we support allows merchants to offer customer convenience, letting people choose how they want to pay.”

Netcash processes over 2-million bills annually for a wide range of small merchants, including schools, non-profit organisations and traders. It offers merchants a wide range of payment acceptance options, including Instant EFT, Bank EFT, Credit Card, Visa Checkout, Retail Payments, as well as mobile wallets and payments apps from leading banks, mobile operators and payments companies.

Brett White, CEO of Zapper, comments: “By partnering with Netcash, we can offer our users more utility within the Zapper application. In addition to using Zapper to pay at the point of sale or on an e-commerce site, they will also be able to scan and pay more bills through the application.

“QR code payments put control of transactions in the hands of consumers, facilitating easy payments in online and offline environments ranging from small vendors to tier one retailers.”

Chris Zietsman, CEO of SnapScan, says: “In this time of physical distancing when many of us don’t want to handle cash or cards, we have seen many small merchants moving away from traditional payments and rapidly adapt to the new normal.

“Our partnership with Netcash enables them to offer a simple click-to-pay link for mobile payments that offers a richer and more convenient user experience.”

In addition to Zapper and SnapScan, Netcash supports several QR code payment services and applications. These include directly through the FNB Pay, Nedbank Scan to Pay and Capitec banking apps, and via the Masterpass app for Absa, Standard Bank, VodaPay, and Spot (Virgin Money) customers.