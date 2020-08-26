Sassa beneficiaries can change payment methods next week

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is opening its system for approved applicants to change their preferred method of payment for the special Covid-19 SRD grant.

The window period is scheduled for Monday 31 August to Sunday 6 September 2020, when it will be available 24 hours a day.

During this period, beneficiaries can change from receiving their grants at the post office to receiving them through their personal bank accounts.

They may also change from one bank to another if they prefer to. Approved beneficiaries of the grant can change their payment method by visiting https://srd.sassa.gov.za during this period.

The move aims to address challenges some beneficiaries have experienced in trying to access their special relief grant from the Post Offices.

The payment of the Covid-19 grant is quicker if paid into a bank account, according to Sassa.

Any citizen who does not update their information during this window period, or who provides incorrect banking details, will have the payments for the remaining months sent through to the Post Office.