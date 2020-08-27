Business Intelligence Engineer

The ideal candidate:
– You have 3+ years of relevant working experience within the fields of Business Intelligence, and you enjoy designing and building initiatives from scratch
– You’ve completed your studies in a relevant area e.g. Computer Science, Statistics, Information Systems or Engineering
– You have a sincere passion for your work in data and its importance in driving business decisions
– You’re a serious problem solver and able to dive into multiple layers of SQL and Qlik
– You’re meticulous and value data integrity, KPI definitions and processes
– You’re a great communicator and promoter of clarity – able to simplify complex concepts for audiences to consume and action into strategy
– You’re able to quickly perform critical ad hoc analysis and drive insights from raw data where self-service tools are not available
– You’re easily able to translate business requirements from diverse business stakeholders (with varying levels of experience) into actionable technical requirements
– You’re a self-starter and able to pick up new concepts quickly from online communities and other knowledge sharing sources
– You have a high level of understanding of the role of algorithms, data science or any experience in working with these types of teams
Key requirements
– 3+ years as a Business Intelligence Developer/Analyst
– Minimum 2 years’ experience with BI tools (QlikView/QlikSense, PowerBI etc)
– Minimum 2 years’ SQL experience
– High proficiency in working with large data sets and complex models
Stack experience:
– QlikSense/Qlikview – Developer and/or Designer (Critical)
– Big data e.g. BigQuery, Redshift, etc. (Advantageous)
– Analytics tools e.g. Google Analytics and Firebase (Advantageous)
What you’ll do:
– Designing, developing and testing QlikSense models to provide the business with data imported from multiple sources
– Ensuring that the QlikSense applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.
– Interacting frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translating these into solutions
– Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support QlikSense applications and users
– Extracting, validating and analysing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business
– Automating data extraction and report update processes
– Data validation and integrity testing
– Data cleansing and data modelling
– Optimisation of data models
– Working closely with Engineering and Data Science teams
– Establish scalable, efficient, automated processes for large scale data analysis