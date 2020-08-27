Business Intelligence Engineer

The ideal candidate:

– You have 3+ years of relevant working experience within the fields of Business Intelligence, and you enjoy designing and building initiatives from scratch

– You’ve completed your studies in a relevant area e.g. Computer Science, Statistics, Information Systems or Engineering

– You have a sincere passion for your work in data and its importance in driving business decisions

– You’re a serious problem solver and able to dive into multiple layers of SQL and Qlik

– You’re meticulous and value data integrity, KPI definitions and processes

– You’re a great communicator and promoter of clarity – able to simplify complex concepts for audiences to consume and action into strategy

– You’re able to quickly perform critical ad hoc analysis and drive insights from raw data where self-service tools are not available

– You’re easily able to translate business requirements from diverse business stakeholders (with varying levels of experience) into actionable technical requirements

– You’re a self-starter and able to pick up new concepts quickly from online communities and other knowledge sharing sources

– You have a high level of understanding of the role of algorithms, data science or any experience in working with these types of teams

Key requirements

– 3+ years as a Business Intelligence Developer/Analyst

– Minimum 2 years’ experience with BI tools (QlikView/QlikSense, PowerBI etc)

– Minimum 2 years’ SQL experience

– High proficiency in working with large data sets and complex models

Stack experience:

– QlikSense/Qlikview – Developer and/or Designer (Critical)

– Big data e.g. BigQuery, Redshift, etc. (Advantageous)

– Analytics tools e.g. Google Analytics and Firebase (Advantageous)

What you’ll do:

– Designing, developing and testing QlikSense models to provide the business with data imported from multiple sources

– Ensuring that the QlikSense applications and server processes continue to run and operate in the most efficient manner.

– Interacting frequently with business stakeholders to gather requirements for new development projects and translating these into solutions

– Provide operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements as part of providing support QlikSense applications and users

– Extracting, validating and analysing data to answer strategic and operational questions posed by the business

– Automating data extraction and report update processes

– Data validation and integrity testing

– Data cleansing and data modelling

– Optimisation of data models

– Working closely with Engineering and Data Science teams

– Establish scalable, efficient, automated processes for large scale data analysis

