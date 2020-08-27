Developer – Java (Senior)

Based in Somerset West, this global technology organization focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects.

A very secure and highly successful organization who prefer hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability.

As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Purpose:

To develop functionality for a J2EE based product. The back-end is a service oriented Spring based application.

It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.

The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities:Â

Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.

Understanding existing products and domain elements and working with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Improving the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Evaluating and improving application performance and high availability features.

Creating unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Creating technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Performing root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Building and deploying the system on an application server.

Creating and executing functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.

Requirements:

A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python / Jython).

A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Experience with source control applications (preferably GIT) and UML.

Experience of the following technologies: JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services Spring framework (preferable) | JPA / Hibernate Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere – preferable) Integration experience (Web / RESTful services, JMS) JAXB and XML Schema | Maven SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2) SoapUI / Postman.



