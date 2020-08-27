Front End Developer (CH591)

Ref: CH591Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa. They are looking for an experienced Front-End Developer to join their team.What you will doYou will form part of the Farming application team that is building the go-to precision farming platform. Together, we brainstorm and collaborate to create a solution for farmers to get the most out of their crops and fields. Our tech stack is solid, and our backend and frontend developers work seamlessly to create a solid end product. Join a team of motivated individuals committed to developing great solutions in a fun can-do environment.The team uses the following technologies:

Python

Django

js

Ionic

HTML5

PostgreSQL

QGIS

Leaflet

Requirements

4+ years’ of front end development experience

Experience in React.js / HTML / CSS

Advantageous

Tertiary qualifications in information technology

Experience in vue.js

Experience in ionic

Experience in spacial systems, preferably leaflet

Typescript

EE candidate

You will get

Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)

A MacBook

Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion

Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)

A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains

Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful.

