Python / Java Developer

Urgently looking for Python, Java, SQL, Azure, AWS, Lambda and EDS skills for top international client in the supply chain industry based in Cape Town. Role is a specialising generalist but a good match to the above is ideal. Perfect opportunity to relocate to the Western Cape if you have the right skills. South Africans and permanent residents onlyClient is looking to build up their core IT development team in growing their web-based Application which is already being used by global multinational companies.Key requirements would be:

Relevant degree

Solid understanding of programming logic

Be passionate about adding to skills level by learning AWS, Databricks and new UI, amongst others, as their development strategy is to provide a highly stable product that is lightning fast and has an incredible UI (Currently they are using technologies like AWS to enhance speed and bring ML and AI into the application)

Hate bugs

Be able to set up automated testing and releases

Python/Java/Scala/Typescript/Go, a fair amount of SQL and good numerical skills (stats/maths/CS/Engineering)

Experience with AWS would be a big plus, especially with Lambda/serverless/EKS (or plain Kubernetes)

Experience with Hadoop/Spark would be beneficial

Although this role is going to ultimately be based in Somerset West, there will be the opportunity to work offsite particularly initially if based in JohannesburgThis vacancies is not for entry level or very junior candidates so please do appreciate that and not apply if you are not a match. The roles will be for South Africans and permanent residents only.Please note that due to the volume of applicants that apply, we are unable to answer each and every application so if you are shortlisted, then you will be contacted. Thank youOrange Recruiting (Pty) LtdYour Specialist in Supply Chain Recruiting

