Senior Python Developer & Architect (CH593)

Ref: CH593Our client is a Stellenbosch-based technology company, who develops mobile-enabled, cloud-hosted, enterprise software that is contributing towards creating productive societies across Africa.They are looking for employ a Senior Software developer with Python programming and architecture skills.About the roleYou will form part of the application team that is building the go-to precision farming platform. You will be leading the architectural design and own the technical excellence of the product. You will develop and communicate the use of ‘best practice’ during product development and contribute towards the technical development of junior product developers. You will also be a senior resource of the team, coding for the solution.About the teamTogether, we brainstorm and collaborate to create a solution for farmers to get the most out of their crops and fields. Our tech stack is solid and our backend and frontend developers work seamlessly to create a solid end product. Join a team of motivated individuals committed to developing great solutions in a fun can-do environment. The team uses the following technologies:

Python

Django

js

Ionic

HTML5

PostgreSQL

QGIS

Leaflet

Requirements

10+ years’ of Python experience

Experience in Django

Experience in AWS

Experience with spacial systems

Advantageous

Tertiary qualifications in information technology

EE candidate

Company perks

Freedom to work remotely up to 3 days per week (each team decides their days and flexible hours)

A MacBook

Unlimited, free filter coffee or your preferred brand of tea or infusion

Free parking (early birds get the under-cover parking)

A stunning view of the Stellenbosch mountains from Techno Park

Access to multiple restaurants and excellent coffee shops within walking distance

About the company:

The company has market-leading expertise in the agricultural, health, financial inclusion and education spaces and works with mobile network operators to bring about positive change in the lives of people through the benefits of the digital dividend. Mezzanine is a home-grown African company delivering value to the people of Africa. General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

