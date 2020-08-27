UX Designer

My client is a small team of passionate Experience Designers delivering World Class UX and UI Design solutions for both Web and Mobile Applications serving local and international clients.

You are a UX/Product Designer with a passion for process, you will be required to do a lot of your own Project/Product Management as this business is big on ownership. This is a superb opportunity for someone wanting to really take charge of their work, be client facing, learn more about resource allocation and taking the onus to make an impact not only on your clients but your team internally.

The ideal candidate will have:

A strong digital portfolio showcasing UX research and prototypes for functional web and mobile applications

The ability to analyse competitors, user data, research, and present findings

A strong proficiency in Axure while remaining up up to date with tech & design tools and trends across web and mobile

A good understanding of HTML & CSS in order to design prototypes that are technically sound and feasible to build

Minimum of 3+ years relevant experience

Responsibilities will include:

Active client liaison at a senior level running client meetings to define strategy and requirements as well as confidently explaining UX decisions to clients & gather feedback

Managing Resources and project timelines, briefs, internal progress reviews and quality assurance while maintaining the UX team’s training schedule and initiatives and running team forecast planning meetings

Testing product assumptions with users and gathering feedback

Perks:

Flexi-time

Remote Wednesdays

