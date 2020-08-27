WEF delays Davos meeting, adds virtual engagement

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos is the latest major event to be disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation has decided to reschedule the 2021 event to later in the year.

According to Adrian Monck, MD: public engagement at the World Economic Forum, the decision was not taken easily, “since the need for global leaders to come together to design a common recovery path and shape the ‘Great Reset’ in the post-Covid-19 era is so urgent’.

However, advice from experts is that the meeting cannot safely go ahead in January.

During the week of 25 January, the WEF will digitally convene high-level “Davos Dialogues” where key global leaders will share their views on the state of the world in 2021.

The Forum continues to engage its partners and constituents in manifold, collaborative activities to address global, regional and business challenges.

Since February, almost 1 200 members from business, government and civil society have joined the Forum’s COVID Action Platform following the outbreak of the pandemic.