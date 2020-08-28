Business Analyst

Aug 28, 2020

Business Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:

  • A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990â€™s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.
    Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.
    A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

  • Performing business and process analysis.

  • Assisting in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework.

  • Assisting with SDLC processes, standards and improvements.

  • Delivering quality, integrated, comprehensive and detailed Business Requirement Specification documents.

  • Defining and designing changes to existing processes as required and ensuring integration of changes into the process environment.

  • Analysing business or system problems and facilitating solutions.

  • Participating in the solution design process and ensuring the integrity of the solution.Â 

  • Providing assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training as well as post implementation support to business

  • Conceptualising, interpreting and documenting solutions for the business needs.

  • Identifying and communicating impacts, risks and issues.

  • Working with business owners, specialists, SMEâ€™s, project managers, developers, architects and team members to define non-functional requirements.

  • Participating in transitioning the requirements and use cases to Systems Analysts and Designers.

  • Assisting with the preparation and planning.

  • Reviewing test approaches and creating test cases.

  • Defining the success criteria for solution testing.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification.
  • Certificate / Accredited Business Analysis Diploma.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3 – 5 yearsâ€™ experience in a same or similar role as a senior Business Analyst.Â 
  • Minimum of 5 years IT Business Analysis experience at a senior level.
  • A minimum of 4 yearsâ€™ experience in Employee Benefits.
  • Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.
  • Knowledge of business analysis and UAT test methodologies advantageous.
  • Understanding of IT environment and System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) advantageous.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to

