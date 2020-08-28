Business Analyst

Business Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:

A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990â€™s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.

Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.

A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.

Responsibilities:

Performing business and process analysis.

Assisting in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework.

Assisting with SDLC processes, standards and improvements.

Delivering quality, integrated, comprehensive and detailed Business Requirement Specification documents.

Defining and designing changes to existing processes as required and ensuring integration of changes into the process environment.

Analysing business or system problems and facilitating solutions.

Participating in the solution design process and ensuring the integrity of the solution.Â

Providing assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training as well as post implementation support to business

Conceptualising, interpreting and documenting solutions for the business needs.

Identifying and communicating impacts, risks and issues.

Working with business owners, specialists, SMEâ€™s, project managers, developers, architects and team members to define non-functional requirements.

Participating in transitioning the requirements and use cases to Systems Analysts and Designers.

Assisting with the preparation and planning.

Reviewing test approaches and creating test cases.

Defining the success criteria for solution testing.

Qualifications:

Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification.

Certificate / Accredited Business Analysis Diploma.

Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 yearsâ€™ experience in a same or similar role as a senior Business Analyst.Â

Minimum of 5 years IT Business Analysis experience at a senior level.

A minimum of 4 yearsâ€™ experience in Employee Benefits.

Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.

Knowledge of business analysis and UAT test methodologies advantageous.

Understanding of IT environment and System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) advantageous.

