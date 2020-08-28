Business Analyst (Parvana)About the Client:
- A genteel, highly professional and stable organisation, this client has grown steadily since the 1990â€™s without ever retrenching anyone. They hire for attitude and train for skill. Most staff have been there for over 10 years and they seldom leave.
Flexi-time, generous bonuses and the opportunity to learn and continuously evolve is encouraged. They follow an Agile methodology and are involved in a wide range of services designed for the medical aid, financial institutions and the telco sector.
A cornerstone of the business is research and innovation and continuous improvement. This environment is best suited to someone who enjoys learning, collaboration and working in a team.
Responsibilities:
- Performing business and process analysis.
- Assisting in the continuous development and improvement of the business analysis framework.
- Assisting with SDLC processes, standards and improvements.
- Delivering quality, integrated, comprehensive and detailed Business Requirement Specification documents.
- Defining and designing changes to existing processes as required and ensuring integration of changes into the process environment.
- Analysing business or system problems and facilitating solutions.
- Participating in the solution design process and ensuring the integrity of the solution.Â
- Providing assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training as well as post implementation support to business
- Conceptualising, interpreting and documenting solutions for the business needs.
- Identifying and communicating impacts, risks and issues.
- Working with business owners, specialists, SMEâ€™s, project managers, developers, architects and team members to define non-functional requirements.
- Participating in transitioning the requirements and use cases to Systems Analysts and Designers.
- Assisting with the preparation and planning.
- Reviewing test approaches and creating test cases.
- Defining the success criteria for solution testing.
Qualifications:
- Relevant Tertiary IT Qualification.
- Certificate / Accredited Business Analysis Diploma.
Skills / Experience:
- 3 – 5 yearsâ€™ experience in a same or similar role as a senior Business Analyst.Â
- Minimum of 5 years IT Business Analysis experience at a senior level.
- A minimum of 4 yearsâ€™ experience in Employee Benefits.
- Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops.
- Knowledge of business analysis and UAT test methodologies advantageous.
- Understanding of IT environment and System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) advantageous.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)