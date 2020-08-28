Call for entrepreneurs to help reopen tourism

The Hospitality Challenge, in collaboration with Sommet Education, is a global call aiming to receive projects that can help reboot the hospitality sector.

The competition is designed to identify ideas and individuals capable of accelerating recovery while promoting inclusivity and sustainability in the sector to invent the hospitality of tomorrow.

The 30 finalists will be eligible for full scholarships in 15 different programmes in Hospitality, Culinary and Pastry Arts Management, (Bachelors, Masters, MBAs) offered in the world-class academic institutions of Sommet Education: Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland and London, Les Roches Crans-Montana in Switzerland, Les Roches Marbella in Spain and École Ducasse in France.

Among the 30 winners, the top three most innovative entrepreneurial projects will be granted funding to support their initial development by Eurazeo, leading global investment group from which Sommet Education is a portfolio Company.