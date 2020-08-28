Datacentrix wins at BeyondTrust partner awards

BeyondTrust has awarded Datacentrix the title of ‘Implementation Partner of the Year’ for the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region.

The announcement was made at BeyondTrust’s recent ‘Go Beyond’ virtual partner festival.

“Datacentrix went to market around a year ago to seek out a Privilege Access Management partner, and found BeyondTrust to have the most mature offering within this specific space,” explains Wayne Olsen, security business unit manager at Datacentrix.

“Datacentrix has put a tremendous amount of effort into resourcing and training its team to enable PAM, as this type of expertise is fairly scarce within the local market,” Olsen adds. “As a result, Datacentrix has been awarded several large projects in partnership with BeyondTrust, with one particular standout implementation that spans the African continent.

“BeyondTrust’s acknowledgement of our hard work together is very gratifying, and to have been recognised as a top Implementation Partner in a broad, highly competitive region is an incredible achievement for Datacentrix,” he says.

“Our partners leverage BeyondTrust’s holistic PAM solution to create differentiated offerings for their customers,” states Alexis Serrano, director of EMEIA channels and alliances. “Datacentrix’ substantial investment in their professional services enablement and first line support has allowed them to successfully implement significant PAM projects throughout the year.”