Project Manager

ENVIRONMENT:

Your technical expertise and successful track record delivering large and often complex IT projects is sought by a fast-growing Cloud Solutions provider seeking their next Project Manager to join its team. You will be expected to ensure all IT Projects are executed within budget, on time and meets exceptional quality standards. You will require Certifications in ITIL Foundation, PRINCE2 Foundation and AgilePM Foundation, have 3+ years’ experience in a similar role, experience helping businesses migrate to Cloud technology & be skilled in the following: Infrastructure Technology, Azure, Office 365, Virtualisation / Cloud platforms, MS Project and Visio and Waterfall, Agile Hybrid and Scrum methodologies.

DUTIES:

Manage a portfolio of complex project initiatives with project teams and project delivery across-geographies.

Full project lifecycle ownership from initiation to deployment.

Set and continually manage project plans and expectations – develop Statements of Work and appropriate specifications.

Report on project status, milestones, and success criteria – analyse and troubleshoot problem areas.

Ensure that the delivery of new products or services from Projects is to the appropriate levels of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the Programme plan and Programme governance arrangements.

Work creatively and analytically to solve problems demonstrating teamwork, innovation, and excellence.

Work across teams to prepare estimates and detailed project plans.

Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives.

Participate in establishing practices, templates, policies, tools, and partnerships for the company.

Manage day-to-day project activities and resources and chair project meetings.

Oversee project budgets.

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals.

Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks, and issues.

Set and continually manage project expectations while delegating and managing deliverables with team members / stakeholders / customers.

Develop trusted advisor relationship with customers – identify new opportunities to help customers solve their business problems.

Continue professional development to keep abreast of emerging technologies, methods and best practices used in project management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

PRINCE2 Foundation.

AgilePM Foundation.

ITIL Foundation.

Learn more/Apply for this position