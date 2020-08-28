ENVIRONMENT:

A rapidly changing innovative provider of Cloud Computing solutions seeks a Senior Network Engineer who enjoys a technical hands-on approach and recognises the importance of robust and powerful networking and connectivity solutions. Your role will include a diverse range of customer and solution engagements including technical vendor relationships, customer pre-sales, solution design and delivery, project handover and on-going proactive technical management of both cloud and local/hybrid infrastructure.

DUTIES:

Liaise and work with key vendor partners to ensure you remain up to date with relevant networking and connectivity technologies.

Be the ‘go-to’ person for technical queries regarding complex network and connectivity issues.

Work closely with other customer-facing teams in the business. This will include Pre-Sales assignments (with Sales Specialists, Account Managers and Technical AMs); Solution Design (e.g. working with Professional Services Teams); Package Design (with Marketing); as well as upgrades, and migrations.

Based on your designs, deliver customer solutions to agreed timescales, quality, and budget operating with a high degree of technical autonomy and self-administered technical project management.

Proactively train other technical teams and Support personnel in your areas of responsibility to drive the clear separation of the customer Support function distinct from the Technical Solutions Team.

Be a point of technical excellence and final escalation for critical problems within your technology focus, engaging with vendors for troubleshooting where required.

Provide proactive technical management for specific environments thereby ensuring platforms are highly available, feature adequate capacity, remain up to date and highly secure.

Support the company’s transition to cloud-based offerings and closer working relationships with specialist partners through hands-on project work to rationalise and reduce direct infrastructure across all platforms.

Be a team player, willing to share knowledge and experience with others to ensure no single point of failure exists within the team.

Produce regular time, progress, and KPI reporting in line with company standards in order to track the effectiveness of your work and engagements.

Be required to carry out such alternative or additional duties as the company may from time to time reasonably require. E.g. take part in out-of-hours escalation process for critical Incidents.