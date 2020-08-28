ENVIRONMENT:
A rapidly changing innovative provider of Cloud Computing solutions seeks a Senior Network Engineer who enjoys a technical hands-on approach and recognises the importance of robust and powerful networking and connectivity solutions. Your role will include a diverse range of customer and solution engagements including technical vendor relationships, customer pre-sales, solution design and delivery, project handover and on-going proactive technical management of both cloud and local/hybrid infrastructure.
DUTIES:
-
Liaise and work with key vendor partners to ensure you remain up to date with relevant networking and connectivity technologies.
-
Be the ‘go-to’ person for technical queries regarding complex network and connectivity issues.
-
Work closely with other customer-facing teams in the business. This will include Pre-Sales assignments (with Sales Specialists, Account Managers and Technical AMs); Solution Design (e.g. working with Professional Services Teams); Package Design (with Marketing); as well as upgrades, and migrations.
-
Based on your designs, deliver customer solutions to agreed timescales, quality, and budget operating with a high degree of technical autonomy and self-administered technical project management.
-
Proactively train other technical teams and Support personnel in your areas of responsibility to drive the clear separation of the customer Support function distinct from the Technical Solutions Team.
-
Be a point of technical excellence and final escalation for critical problems within your technology focus, engaging with vendors for troubleshooting where required.
-
Provide proactive technical management for specific environments thereby ensuring platforms are highly available, feature adequate capacity, remain up to date and highly secure.
-
Support the company’s transition to cloud-based offerings and closer working relationships with specialist partners through hands-on project work to rationalise and reduce direct infrastructure across all platforms.
-
Be a team player, willing to share knowledge and experience with others to ensure no single point of failure exists within the team.
-
Produce regular time, progress, and KPI reporting in line with company standards in order to track the effectiveness of your work and engagements.
-
Be required to carry out such alternative or additional duties as the company may from time to time reasonably require. E.g. take part in out-of-hours escalation process for critical Incidents.
-
Maintain up-to-date knowledge on VoIP technologies & features as well as potential integration and added value with other services. Use this knowledge to facilitate or unblock delays in progress of issue resolution & project development as well as defining roadmaps and upgrade paths for these services.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
-
Strong academic background – ideally with a technical degree.
-
Accreditations in related network and infrastructure technologies (e.g. Microsoft networking exams, CCNA, CCNP, Fortinet NSE, etc.).
Experience –
-
At least 5 years professional experience in network engineering in a large and complex network environment. These should include several years of hands-on configuration, administration and troubleshootin