ENVIRONMENT:
The expertise of a tenacious and solutions-driven Unified Comms Technical Specialist who enjoys the challenge of resolving highly technical issues and demanding clients is sought by a dynamic Cloud Solutions Provider. You will be the technical product champion for all UC matters with emphasis on the design and implementation of a comprehensive Microsoft Teams-based voice solution for customers. This includes the ultimate decommissioning of legacy UC environments and the full breadth of activities leading to migration of customers to new, cloud/hybrid platforms.
DUTIES:
Liaise and work with key vendor partners to ensure you remain up to date with relevant UC, networking, and connectivity technologies.
Be the ‘go-to’ person for technical queries regarding complex UC issues.
Work closely with other customer-facing teams in the business. This will include Pre-Sales assignments (with Sales Specialists, Account Managers and Technical AMs); Solution Design (e.g. working with Professional Services Teams); Package Design (with Marketing); as well as upgrades, and migrations.
Based on your designs, deliver customer solutions to agreed timescales, quality, and budget operating with a high degree of technical autonomy and self-administered technical project management.
Proactively train other technical teams and Support personnel in your areas of responsibility to drive the clear separation of the customer Support function distinct from the Technical Solutions Team.
Be a point of technical excellence and final escalation for critical problems within your technology focus, engaging with vendors for troubleshooting where required.
Provide proactive technical management for specific environments thereby ensuring platforms are highly-available, remain up to date and highly secure.
Support the company’s strategic transition to cloud-based offerings and closer working relationships with specialist partners through hands-on project work to rationalise and reduce direct infrastructure across all platforms.
Be a team player, willing to share knowledge and experience with others to ensure no single point of failure exists within the team.
Produce regular time, progress, and KPI reporting in line with company standards in order to track the effectiveness of your work and engagements.
Be required to carry out[CC1] such alternative or additional duties as the company may from time to time reasonably require. E.g. take part in of out-of-hours escalation process for critical Incidents.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
Strong academic background – ideally with a technical degree.
Accreditations in related technologies (e.g. Microsoft MS-700 Managing Teams, MS 70-333 Enterprise Voice, Cisco CCNA, CCNP, Fortinet NSE, etc.).
Experience/Skills –
At least 5 years professional experience in UC and voice network engineering in a large and complex network environment. These should include several years of hands-on configuration, administration and troubleshooting experience of switches, routers, and firewall devices.
Deep working knowledge of UC and Voice technologies such as Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business.